The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,971 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.85% of MaxLinear worth $27,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MXL opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.