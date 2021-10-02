Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €193.68 ($227.86) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €214.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.