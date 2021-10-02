Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.