Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,537.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,388.76. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The stock has a market cap of £82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders acquired a total of 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

