ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €600.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €682.17 ($802.55).

