CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.