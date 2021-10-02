CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

