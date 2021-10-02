Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $297.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.10 and its 200 day moving average is $292.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

