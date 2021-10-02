Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

PSA opened at $297.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

