Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

