Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.