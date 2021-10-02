Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Ambev by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

