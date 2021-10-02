23,435 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

