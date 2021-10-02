Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

