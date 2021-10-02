Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $149.68 and a 1 year high of $211.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

