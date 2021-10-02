Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.8% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

