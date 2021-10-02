RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.