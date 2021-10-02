Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,394 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 698.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,408 shares of company stock worth $9,188,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

