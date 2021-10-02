Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,577 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Brooks Automation worth $74,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

