Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,650 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO opened at $20.95 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

