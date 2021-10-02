Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 72.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arko were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 62.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 856,524 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $13,204,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $11,508,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.36 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.