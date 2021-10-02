Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Vaxcyte worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.