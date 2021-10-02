Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of USANA Health Sciences worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $93.58 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

