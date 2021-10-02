Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Kenneth B. Spink Sells 133,914 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 133,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,892,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth B. Spink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.49 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

