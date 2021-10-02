CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

