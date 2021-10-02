CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $417.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

