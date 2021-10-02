Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Indl Alliance S reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

