Alex Ryan Sells 1,080 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $24,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alex Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59.
NYSE NAPA opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
