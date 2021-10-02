Alex Ryan Sells 1,080 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $24,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alex Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59.

NYSE NAPA opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAPA. lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.