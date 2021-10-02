Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,201.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,238.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,209.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

