iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 386.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $255.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.04. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $198.06 and a 52 week high of $275.60.

