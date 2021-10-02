Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

