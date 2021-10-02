Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.59 and a one year high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

