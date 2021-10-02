Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $1,201.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,288.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,238.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,209.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

