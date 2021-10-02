Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,037 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 205.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

