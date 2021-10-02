Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,839,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.