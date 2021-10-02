Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.97

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 178119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,894.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $2,505,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $30,152,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $43,727,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

