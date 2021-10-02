Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.90) and last traded at GBX 693 ($9.05). 143,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 271,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702 ($9.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £493.51 million and a P/E ratio of -48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 825.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 800.35.

In other news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87), for a total value of £25,367.68 ($33,143.04).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

