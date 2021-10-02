First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14,000.00 and last traded at $14,000.00, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,950.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13,775.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13,084.78.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

