Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 770 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HY opened at $51.10 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $859.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

