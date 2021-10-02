FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Trading Down 5.3%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) shares fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.60. 329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a market cap of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%.

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

