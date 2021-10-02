PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.48

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

