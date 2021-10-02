Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Terumo alerts:

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $47.49 on Friday. Terumo has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.