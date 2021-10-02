IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $125.23. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in IHS Markit by 262.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $990,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in IHS Markit by 191.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,283,000 after acquiring an additional 918,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,244,000 after buying an additional 610,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

