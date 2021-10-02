TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TXCCQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. TranSwitch has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
TranSwitch Company Profile
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.