Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.20 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Enel Américas has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 215.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after buying an additional 12,013,401 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 108.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 851,652 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 758,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at $4,447,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

