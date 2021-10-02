Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Telkom SA SOC stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Telkom SA SOC has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

