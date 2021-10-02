111,663 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 73.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 25.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 139,862 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

