Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 148.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

