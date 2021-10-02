Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 72,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.