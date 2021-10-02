Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

